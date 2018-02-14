Texas Baptist Men

Breaking News: TBM Deployed to the North Carolina

The first wave of TBM volunteers are headed to North Carolina. These first volunteers are going with Feeding Units to feed volunteers and survivors as well as Chainsaw Units to clear felled trees from yards and homes to enable families to being the recovery process.

The second group of TBM volunteers to go are the Mud-Out men and women who will take multiple Mud-Out Trailer Units. This group cannot be deployed yet due to the sustained high water which makes clearing and drying out a house impossible. Expected departure is sometime in the week of September 24.

Tuesday, a 53-foot tractor-trailer departed to North Carolina with 460 Cambros (which keep food at the proper temperature) to assist the mass feeding efforts .

To help, the current need is for funding for the work and supplies that will be determined once we arrive and begin the work of Disaster Relief. Please donate to "Disaster Relief" at TBMtx.org/donate.